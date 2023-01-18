Woman hospitalized following shooting at Tampa apartment complex

Police and fire rescue personnel responded at around 9 p.m. to Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court.

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m. police officers and Tampa Fire Rescue responded to Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, first responders found a woman who was shot, police said.

She was transported to the hospital. Police were not able to provide information on the woman's condition at this time.