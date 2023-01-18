Woman hospitalized following shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night.
At around 9 p.m. police officers and Tampa Fire Rescue responded to Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, first responders found a woman who was shot, police said.
She was transported to the hospital. Police were not able to provide information on the woman's condition at this time.
At this time, police have not announced an arrest in this investigation.