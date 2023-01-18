x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman hospitalized following shooting at Tampa apartment complex

Police and fire rescue personnel responded at around 9 p.m. to Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m. police officers and Tampa Fire Rescue responded to Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, first responders found a woman who was shot, police said. 

She was transported to the hospital. Police were not able to provide information on the woman's condition at this time. 

At this time, police have not announced an arrest in this investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

17-year-old arraigned after accused of speeding, killing person in Lutz crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out