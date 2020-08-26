x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Woman accused of slapping Black child, using racial slur

Police say she slapped him in the face and used a racial slur to justify the strike to bystanders.
Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A white woman is facing felony child abuse charges after police say she slapped an 11-year-old Black child and called him a racist slur after his go-kart bumped hers at a Florida amusement park. 

Boca Raton police say 30-year-old Haley Zager and the boy were driving go-karts at the Boomers amusement park Saturday night when they accidentally collided. They say Zager slapped him in the face, using a racial slur to justify the strike to bystanders.

Court records say Zager admitted to striking the child, who had a swollen eye. She denied using the slur. 

Her public defender did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning seeking comment. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter