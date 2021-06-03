Missouri woman hid small firearm in 'body cavity' and brought it into jail, sheriff's office says

MISSOURI, USA — An inmate at a Missouri jail had more charges slapped on her after jail staff located a small firearm in her cell which they believed she hid in a "body cavity," the sheriff's office said.
Amy Natasha Wilhite, 39, was arrested last month on several felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. They say she was thoroughly searched before entering the Boone County Jail.
On Wednesday, jail staff says it had probable cause to search Wilhite's cell for a firearm and quickly discovered it in her personal belongings.
Authorities believe Wilhite concealed the four-inch North American Arms .22 caliber revolver inside a "body cavity" before entering the jail. That's because previous searches when Wilhite was first booked into jail didn't turn up anything on her person.
Wilhite now faces a new felony charge of possessing or delivering a weapon to a corrections center.
