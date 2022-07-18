Woman stabbed in argument at Pinellas Park apartment, police say

The 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 23-year-old woman was stabbed five times during an argument at an apartment complex in Pinellas Park at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police say.

The woman was visiting a friend but was confronted by a person she knew when she arrived at 49th St. Apartments, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release.

An argument reportedly ensued between the two and the person grabbed a weapon and stabbed the 23-year-old at least five times.

Authorities say the person who stabbed the woman ran away from the apartment complex and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old and the other person do not live in the apartment and the interaction between the two is believed to have been incidental, police say.