x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman stabbed in argument at Pinellas Park apartment, police say

The 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 23-year-old woman was stabbed five times during an argument at an apartment complex in Pinellas Park at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police say.

The woman was visiting a friend but was confronted by a person she knew when she arrived at 49th St. Apartments, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release.

An argument reportedly ensued between the two and the person grabbed a weapon and stabbed the 23-year-old at least five times.

Authorities say the person who stabbed the woman ran away from the apartment complex and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The 23-year-old and the other person do not live in the apartment and the interaction between the two is believed to have been incidental, police say.

The person who stabbed the woman has reportedly been identified. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tampa man accused of impersonating police officer, stealing gun