Police: Woman stabbed at home in St. Pete, adult son in custody

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 53-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after police said she was stabbed in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete police officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. to a home on 49th Street South near 25th Avenue North.

Authorities described the woman's injuries as "life-threatening."

Her adult son was taken into police custody, officers said, but they did not release any additional details – saying it remains very early in the investigation.