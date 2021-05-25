Police: Woman stabbed at home in St. Pete, adult son in custody

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 53-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after police said she was stabbed in St. Petersburg.
St. Pete police officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. to a home on 49th Street South near 25th Avenue North.
Authorities described the woman's injuries as "life-threatening."
Her adult son was taken into police custody, officers said, but they did not release any additional details – saying it remains very early in the investigation.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tuesday marks 1 year since George Floyd's murder: 5 things that have changed
- Central Avenue’s stories: How George Floyd’s death conjures memories of 1967, 2014 deaths of unarmed Black men in Tampa
- Hiring teens is a great asset to one local business
- Tiger seen wandering neighborhood is thriving at new sanctuary home
- Flesh-eating 'black fungus' killing off patients who survived COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter