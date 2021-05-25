x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Police: Woman stabbed at home in St. Pete, adult son in custody

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 53-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after police said she was stabbed in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete police officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. to a home on 49th Street South near 25th Avenue North.

Authorities described the woman's injuries as "life-threatening."

Her adult son was taken into police custody, officers said, but they did not release any additional details – saying it remains very early in the investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter