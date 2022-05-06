Police: Woman threatens 16-year-old girl with gun, forces teen to drive her around

Officers say she approached the teen at Lido Beach and used a gun to coerce her into driving to different locations.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police say a woman is facing false imprisonment charges after threatening a teen girl with a gun Wednesday night at Lido Beach.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot after the teen drove to the beach to watch the sunset.

As the 16-year-old girl opened her trunk, she was approached by Dina Wilson, 61, asking for jumper cables, the police department wrote. When the teen said she didn't have any, Wilson asked a nearby couple and then pulled a small gun from her right side and held it where the teen could see it, investigators said.

That's when, according to police, Wilson told the teen to drive her to her car at South Lido Beach, a little more than a mile down the road.

After arriving at South Lido Beach, Wilson reportedly got out of the teen's car, and left the passenger door open while she dug around in her own car before getting back in. Police say she then told the girl to drive her to get food.

When they arrived at a convenience store in the 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail, the girl texted her friend saying she was being forced to drive a woman around while being threatened with a gun. The friend called 911.

Sarasota police officers that were already inside South Lido Park after locking up the entry gate were joined by additional officers who met the car upon its return to the parking lot.

Officers ordered Wilson out of the car, placed her in handcuffs and took her to the Sarasota Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives. She was arrested and charged with false imprisonment.