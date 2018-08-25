A 23-year-old Belleair woman is being held after she tried to cheat on a urine test while she was on probation, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Alyssa Amber Vaughn was at the misdemeanor probation lab Friday to provide a urine sample. When she tried to give the sample, deputies say a pushpin fell out of her underwear, followed by a condom filled with a liquid, which dropped into the toilet.

She was charged with urine testing-fraudulent practices, and bail was set at $150.

However, she won't be allowed out anytime soon because she's also being held without bail on charges of violating her probation on two DUI counts and one charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP