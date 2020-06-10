Woman wanted for assaulting fast food workers over incorrect order

One of the workers was hit with an object thrown by the woman and ended up with a cut to their head.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police asking for help identifying a woman accused of assaulting fast food workers over an incorrect order.

It happened the morning of August 6 at the McDonald's restaurant at 7229 East Washington Street in the Eastgate area.

Witness said a woman came into the business upset over an incorrect drive-thru order and began yelling at the workers. Her anger escalated and she then began throwing stuff at the workers. One of the employees was hit and had a cut to her head.

Video of the ordeal shared by police two months later shows what happened.

The woman, who was a passenger in a car that went through the drive-thru, came inside the store to voice her displeasure and begins to argue with a worker over her order.

There is no audio on the video recording, but witnesses told police the customer became verbally abusive toward the staff. As the argument escalated, the worker slapped at the customer, possibly contacting her face slightly.

That's when the situation turned violent. The customer tried to get behind the counter and had to be pushed back out the door by other workers. When she couldn't get behind the counter, she started throwing things.

A retired law enforcement officer in the restaurant tried to intervene.

But the customer only became more angry. She shoved a plexiglass barrier at the staff, striking a worker in the side of the head. That worker had to go to the hospital to be treated for a laceration on her head.

For the next four minutes, the woman threw everything she could get her hands on over the counter: wet floor signs, a trash can, plastic order numbers, another wet floor sign.

Before leaving the restaurant, she grabbed a big promotional sign and heaved it over the counter, then finally walked out.

Police have the identification of the vehicle in which she was a passenger. But the owner of the car has not cooperated.

As the driver came into the restaurant to find out what happened, the woman came back in, too, for one last toss.

Police were called, but the woman left before they arrived. Police have released several images of the woman and her car in the hopes of identifying her.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).