Woman's boyfriend kills her father in Bradenton shooting, deputies say

The 67-year-old man was reportedly found dead in his front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies say a woman's boyfriend shot and killed her 67-year-old father before he was found dead in the front yard of his home with apparent gunshot wounds at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday in Bradenton.

The shooting occurred on 12th Avenue Drive West and the 67-year-old's wife and daughter said they were inside the home when they heard gunshots coming from the driveway, Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When the two women went outside to see what was happening, they reportedly found the 67-year-old laying face down on the front yard and Charles Sadrach, 29, holding a shot gun.

"He won't be bothering you anymore," Sadrach told his girlfriend as he put the gun by the front door, the news release mentioned.

Authorities say the 29-year-old walked down the street unarmed and surrendered himself to a deputy who was arriving to the home.

The 67-year-old died at the home due to his injuries, deputies say.

Sadrach, his girlfriend and the girlfriend's father all lived in the home and law enforcement says detectives have learned that many domestic arguments have happened between the three of them.

Sadrach was charged with second degree murder.