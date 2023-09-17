'Like a toy': 2 women accused of tossing baby back and forth at Florida bar

Both women were arrested and are facing charges of child abuse.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two women were arrested Thursday out of Volusia County after people saw them tossing a baby back and forth inside a bar, multiple media outlets report.

WKMG-TV explains an arrest report claimed police responded at 12:30 a.m. to Coyote Ugly Saloon where 19-year-old Brianna Lafoe and 20-year-old Sierrah Newell were.

This was where a witness reportedly said they saw the two women "throwing a baby in the air and flipping him upside down" while they were both drunk.

The arrest report explained the witness, who had a recording of the incident, told police they confronted Lafoe about what was happening, according to WKMG-TV. But the 19-year-old reportedly grabbed the baby and made threats toward them while Newell threatened bystanders.

Lafoe and Newell threw the baby back and forth "like a toy," the media outlet reports.

Video from the witness allegedly showed Newell sitting on the ground while Lafoe stood "aggressively swinging" the baby up and down before shaking him by his ankles.

According to WESH, surveillance footage from a business nearby also showed the 20-year-old walking up to someone who was recording them and hitting them.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was called and the baby was taken to a local hospital, WESH explains. He reportedly had red marks on his back along with X-ray photos showing a possible broken arm.