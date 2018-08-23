Manatee County deputies say a would-be copper thief found out the hard way that if you mess with crime, you end up burned.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies received an anonymous tip that Robert J. Heaton, 36, was stealing copper from abandoned buildings and houses. The tipster said Heaton had just been dropped off behind the Sports Authority, 201 Cortez Road, Bradenton, with tools and wire cutters.

Deputies set up a loose perimeter and waited. A few minutes later, they heard an explosion and saw smoke from behind the building. They then saw Heaton walking away from the area of the smoke.

When deputies stopped Heaton, he had fresh burn marks to his face, neck, shoulder and upper chest, they said.

Firefighters and Florida Power and Light were called to deal with the fire and electrical damage.

Heaton was taken to Blake Medical Center for treatment. He refused to cooperate with investigators, deputies said.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief, grand theft, and arson.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP