FHP: Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into semi-truck in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 while under the influence early Sunday morning in Sarasota County and crashing into a semi-truck, authorities say.

Angel Martinez, 21, was arrested for DUI and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

Martinez was driving his car the wrong way in the northbound inside travel lane of I-75 north of Bee Ridge Road when the semi-truck was heading north in the center travel in the same direction of the road, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 21-year-old's car approached the semi-truck and then collided with the right side rear of the trailer portion of the semi-truck, troopers say.

Law enforcement says Martinez suffered minor injuries and was eventually arrested. The driver of the semi-truck reportedly was not hurt in the crash.