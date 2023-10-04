Wrong-way driver arrested after leading deputies to car chase in multiple Tampa Bay area counties

Christopher Coto of Homosassa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — A man is behind bars after deputies say he caused a car chase Tuesday night in multiple Tampa Bay area counties while wearing a tactical vest.

Christopher Coto of Homosassa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officers flee/elude with lights and sirens activated, resisting without violence and smuggle contraband into a prison.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release a person with an aggravated assault report told the agency he let Coto that he was driving in a wrong-way lane at the intersection of West Cypress Boulevard and Pine Street in Citrus County.

Coto reportedly threatened the person with a gun, and the person told authorities he believed Coto was wearing a "ballistic armor."

Law enforcement says they began to look for Coto's car and were able to find it still going in the wrong lane. Authorities tried to stop him, but he sped away while running a red light.

This reportedly caused a car chase and deputies pursued Coto onto U.S. Highway 19 and then onto U.S., Highway 98 eastbound where the man was driving at low speeds but was still running red lights.

The chase eventually made its way to Hewrnando County and law enforcement with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit, the news release mentioned.

Coto was stopped east of the intersection at Highway 98 and Yontz Road after authorities deployed deflation devices, deputies say.

"Once stopped, Coto could be seen wearing a tactical vest, and he continued to disobey all commands," the sheriff's office wrote in the news release. "Deputies tactically approached the vehicle and detained Coto without further incident."

A gun was found in the car after it was searched, officials say.

"I am grateful that no one was injured during the apprehension of this dangerous individual," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "It is imperative to have a great working relationship with all of our law enforcement partners.