MONROE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says law enforcement agencies are responding to the Monroe Corrections Complex to help contain a "disturbance" amongst the inmates.

WSP previously told KING 5 over 100 inmates at the complex started a riot Wednesday evening and were lighting objects on fire.

There's no word on what sparked the disturbance or if there have been any officer or inmate injuries.

The facility has been grappling with the coronavirus. The Department of Corrections confirmed a total of six inmates and five staff members at the Monroe facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Monroe Corrections Complex was the first prison in the state to have an inmate test positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, two additional inmates, ages 28 and 68, tested positive for the virus.

The men were previously housed in the Minimum Security Unit, which is the location of the first positive incarcerated individual in the state’s correctional system. As a result of the contact mapping process, the two men were transferred to an isolation unit on April 5.

There are approximately 17 inmates housed in the isolation unit. The 111 incarcerated men who remain in the Minimum Security Unit are on protective isolation or quarantine as a preventative measure.

