TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of Xavier Whitehead.

Whitehead, 23, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree arson and two counts of armed burglary of a dwelling.

On Nov. 15, 2018, deputies were called to a fire at a mobile home on 16th Avenue S. and Maydell Drive in the Palm River-Clair Mel area east of Tampa.

The bodies of Xavier Greene, 28, Derek Archie, 28, and Haley Stone, 20, were found in the ruins. They all had upper body trauma.

Surveillance video from neighbors showed three people leaving the home in a Nissan Altima. They also showed a man exiting a gray Infiniti and setting the home on fire.

The owner of the Altima, Ricky Wilkerson Jr., 23, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed burglary of a dwelling and robbery with a firearm.

