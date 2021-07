Tampa police say a man and a woman were hurt in the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a silver Honda SUV after a hit-and-run crash in Ybor City.

Tampa police say a man and a woman on a scooter were hurt in the crash.

It happened at about 2:40 a.m. Friday, according to investigators.

Police say the SUV was last seen driving north on Nebraska.