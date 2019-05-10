TAMPA, Fla. — A 32-year-old man accused of punching another near a busy Ybor City intersection is charged with manslaughter.

Justin Jasper was arrested late Friday, Oct. 4, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the area of 7th Avenue and 17th Street, a 25-year-old man was approached by someone on the sidewalk. That person tried to get in some sort of argument, but the man tried to get away.

Jasper, however, approached the man and punched him just once, Tampa police say. The man fell and hit his head on the pavement.

Paramedics took him to Tampa General Hospital, where he died Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Jail records show Jasper is being held on a $250,000 bond. Police earlier considered the case of aggravated battery but upgraded the penality to manslaughter following the man's death.

