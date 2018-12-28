The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect and charged him with murder after they say he shot the mother of his child and then tampered with evidence to make the crime scene look like a suicide.

On Oct. 6, patrol officers responded to the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in NW Jacksonville in reference a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with 24-year-old Dontonieo Sapp-Denson who verified the shooting had occurred inside the residence. Sapp-Denson further advised that the victim, Tynikkia Tanner, had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head.

The Homicide Unit was contacted and began their investigation into the incident. According to JSO, it became apparent during the processing of the scene that Ms. Tanner’s death appeared to be a homicide, rather than a suicide.

It was ultimately determined that Ms. Tanner’s death was not a suicide and that she was murdered by Sapp-Denson.

Tynikkia Tyshelle Tanner was just 21 years old and was a mother to three children, according to a GoFundMe page.

Sapp-Denson has been arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Evidence Tampering.

Speaking two months after her daughter was shot, Altovise Tanner says Denson's arrest is a relief.

"Yesterday made a lot of pain go away," Tanner said.

"Let him feel my pain, my family's pain, my grandchildren's pain because they won't have their mom again," Tanner said.

The pain of losing her daughter is hard to bear.

Tanner was working as a CNA to support her three young children.

"She was a good person, a sweetheart, she loved her kids and her family," Tanner said.

This young family is now fractured.

"It's hard, we've been trying to get through it one day at a time," Tanner said.

Denson has a violent history. He was arrested in 2013 for domestic battery, but the charges were later dropped.

The case of Tanner's death was recently featured in an investigative piece by First Coast News that talks about the issue of domestic violence in our community.

