Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

Authorities say the bodies had been in the canal for some time.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they're treating the case as a homicide. The first body was found around noon Tuesday by a woman who lives at the condo complex. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.

Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13. WFOR reports authorities are not aware of the exact timeline but say the bodies had been in the canal for some time.

“This is gone from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation detectives are actively working this case and continuing to scan the area,” Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago told the outlet.

As of late Tuesday, no parents had come forward to say their child was missing, according to police. Lt. Santiago described the case as being "very complicated" and having "a lot of moving parts.”

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers are 954-493-8477.