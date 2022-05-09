The rapper was booked on charges as far back as 2013.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta rapper Young Thug was booked into the Fulton County Jail Monday.

Jail records show Jeffery Lamar Williams, known professionally as Young Thug, is facing a gang activity charge from 2018 and a 2013 charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Williams was arrested by officers with the Atlanta Police Department. APD said the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is ultimately handling the case.

Williams is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta-native has faced charges in Georgia before.

In 2018, the recording artist was put behind bars after failing a drug test. The rapper agreed to stay clean as part of his bond agreement following a drug-related arrest the year prior.