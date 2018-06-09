A 26-year-old New Port Richey man is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old detainee at the Central Pasco Girls Academy in Land O' Lakes.

The alternative school is operated by TrueCore Behavioral Solutions under the watch of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Willie Malik Jackson, a youth care worker, is accused of threatening to write-up the girl -- which would have prevented her from being released on schedule -- if she didn't have sex with him Tuesday in an intake restroom, law enforcement said.

Jackson admitted to having sex with the girl but denied threatening her, according to an arrest affidavit.

He was charged with sexual battery and taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention facility.

