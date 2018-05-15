ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- A Zephyrhills man has been charged with human trafficking and use and delivery of drugs to a minor after a search warrant for drugs.

According to a news release, a search warrant was issued for 41-year-old Keith Cannon Keller on Mar. 27 by the Pasco County narcotics unit. A glass pipe/water bong was found in the search which tested positive for Methamphetamine.

A memory card and thumb drives were found in Keller's room and a second search warrant was issued to confiscate them.

Video footage was found showing Keller on his bed with a 14-year-old runaway. In the video, Keller hands the pipe to the runaway and she is seen smoking from it. He groped the runaway and told her to take her clothes off as he was kissing her, which she refused.

He admitted to police that he gave the drugs to the girl, and said he did so 'in order to keep her off the streets.'

Police later spoke to the victim and she admitted to smoking meth with Keller.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office added lewd and lascivious molestation to a victim under the age of 16-years-old to Keller's human trafficking and drug charges.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP