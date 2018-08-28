ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday night for allegedly pointing a rifle at people inside a pool because he thought their music was too loud.

Richard Joseph Savage, 52, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of child abuse.

An affidavit said Savage came out of his apartment in the Columns at Cypress Point apartment complex and yelled at the pool-goers to turn the music down.

Several people then saw Savage point the rifle at three children and three adults, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The affidavit said Savage admitted to pointing the rifle at the victims.

Deputies arrested Savage and took him to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

