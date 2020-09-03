ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Voting is key to our democracy, but there is a big debate in Florida on restoring voting rights to felons.

Voters approved Amendment 4 a year and a half ago, but there's still been controversy over how to implement it.

ON Monday, Congressman Charlie Crist hosted a community discussion at the Childs Park YMCA about the efforts to get those rights restored and beyond. He says with this being an election year, it's crucial that everyone get to the polls on March 17.

“Get out and vote, exercise your right,” Rep. Crist said.

Back in February, a federal appeals court ruled the state can't keep felons from registering to vote just because they failed to pay their fines -- calling it a poll tax.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants the court to reconsider that decision. Congressman Crist says that’s disappointing.

“I’ve been encouraged by some of the things that he’s done; but on this one, he’s missing it, and I’m sorry to see that. But the people have a right to vote,” Rep. Crist said.

Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging the governor to drop further appeals.

