TAMPA, Fla. — The Cross-Bay Ferry is indefinitely limiting its capacity by 50 percent because of coronavirus.

Tickets on trips that are now over-booked due to this passenger decrease have been refunded to those who purchased from most recent to earliest.

If you’ve received a cancellation notice via e-mail, your purchase will be refunded back to your original payment method within 3-5 business days.

Additionally, current ticket holders who purchased their tickets online or through the mobile app may change their reservations at any time prior to their scheduled departure and up to 13 days following a missed trip by selecting the option ‘MODIFY NOW’ within MY TICKETS on the online ticket portal or by selecting ‘CHANGE RESERVATION’ from the ticket within the mobile app.

Tickets can be moved to any available date or time.

The Cross-Bay Ferry has in place clear protocols and procedures for the cleaning and disinfection of rolling stock, vessel and public facilities. It has also enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting the vessel between every run.

