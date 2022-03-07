“I feel like a big hole has been left in my heart, where she should be.”

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been seven years since Crystal Rogers was last seen.

The Bardstown mother of five disappeared in 2015 and her family members have been working tirelessly with law enforcement to find answers and bring her home.

Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, said this time of year is always filled with grief as she puts up signs and ribbons by her home.

The family would typically hold a large prayer service dedicated to sharing Rogers’ name and image.

This year, Ballard said they opted not to, seeing the told it takes on the family.

“It’s just getting to be a lot on everyone, and I see the emotions it has on my daughter’s kids,” she said.

Tori, Rogers’ 18-year-old daughter, is now wanting to take a larger role in sharing her mother’s story.

“I feel like she was just here yesterday, but at the same time, it feels like I haven’t seen her in a long time,” she said. “I feel like a big hole has been left in my heart, where she should be. Not knowing where she's at is really what impacts me the most."

Tori spoke with WHAS 11 for the first time this weekend.

"Last year I spoke at the prayer service, and then this year something just told me, 'I need to do it for my mom,'" she said. "And maybe seeing me would make them feel something different."

Tori also said she's trying to take some of the burden and pressure off her grandmother.

"I know it hurts my 'Mamow.' Now that I'm older, I feel like it's something I need to do," she said, in reference to speaking about her mother in public more.

Ballard told WHAS11 News while she is frustrated her daughter has not been found, she is pleased with the work the FBI has been doing.

"I think I'm getting where I need to be, but it's been a long process and that's what I'm not happy with," Ballard said. "I don't think it matters how much time passes. You still have that sense of loss and grief, and it's just very hard to get through."

Ballard tells WHAS 11 that just this past week, investigators visited her home and told her they've added members to the team.

In late August 2021, federal investigators found multiple items of interest while searching on a residential property in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.

According to documents from the Nelson County PVA, Houck Rentals LLC owns three homes in that subdivision. Brooks Houck is listed as the registered agent for Houck Rentals.

Houck, who was Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was named a main suspect in the case but has never been charged.

The FBI is still offering a $25,000 reward in finding information that will lead to a conviction in this case. Rogers’ family is also offering a $100,000 reward.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.