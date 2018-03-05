MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - While waiting for his child, a 47-year-old man unloaded his gun while in the student pick-up line at Madeira Beach Fundamental School, pointing the weapon outside the vehicle to "clear" it, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Timothy R. Dunn faces one count of possession of a weapon on school property.

Dunn was inside his Dodge Ram at about 2:21 p.m. when he pointed the gun towards the water, the sheriff's office said.

The school was placed on lockdown.

"Dunn complied with deputies and was immediately taken into custody," the sheriff's office said. "Deputies secured an unloaded .40 caliber Glock handgun, two magazines and 27 rounds of ammunition from inside of Dunn's truck. Dunn was also in possession of a valid Florida concealed weapons permit."

Dunn did not point the gun in a threatening manner at anyone, the agency said.

