DADE CITY, Fla. —

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Dade City.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 1:06 a.m. Monday for a call of a person shot. The location was not revealed.

When deputies arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

The sheriff's office 39-year-old Chad Glavich was arrested and charged with premeditated murder/homicide.

The person shot and the shooter knew each other. There is no threat to the public.

