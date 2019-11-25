DADE CITY, Fla. —
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Dade City.
Deputies responded to a shooting around 1:06 a.m. Monday for a call of a person shot. The location was not revealed.
When deputies arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
The sheriff's office 39-year-old Chad Glavich was arrested and charged with premeditated murder/homicide.
The person shot and the shooter knew each other. There is no threat to the public.
