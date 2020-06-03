You probably know to spring forward your clocks one hour before you go to bed Saturday.

But did you know this?

Technically, it’s called Daylight Saving Time. No "S". And the time doesn’t change until 2 a.m. Why 2 a.m.? Because most people are asleep by then and won’t even notice it.

Daylight Saving Time can be a health hazard. Studies show that the hour of sleep we lose by springing ahead brings an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and even car accidents.

“Cyberloafing” or surfing the web for enjoyment during work hours, increases significantly the first Monday after Daylight Saving Time begins in the spring. It’s attributed to lack of sleep and thus lack of focus and motivation.

The candy industry helped extend Daylight Saving Time to where it is today. Until recently, losing an hour of daylight in the fall presented a problem for them because Daylight Saving Time traditionally ended on the last Sunday in October, just before Halloween night. They lobbied to push back the date for decades. Candy lobbyists reportedly even placed tiny candy pumpkins on the seats of everyone in the Senate in 1986. A law extending daylight saving time into November finally went into effect in 2007.

Why do we change the clocks? Originally as a way to save energy during World War 1. Germany was the first to do it. Soon almost, every other country that fought in WWI followed suit, and eventually, the United States did in 1918. With more people outside during the evening, less energy was used.

By the way, sunset on Sunday night goes from 6:35 to 7:35. By late June, we’ll see our latest sunsets of the year at 8:30. Enjoy and happy Daylight Saving Time!

