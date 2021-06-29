The woman said she was about to head into a gym with her son when she noticed the 14-year-old walking out of a store in the area.

HYATTSTOWN, Md. — A DC mom and a mom in Hyattsville, Maryland, share something in common.

Both have sons with autism. But after what happened Monday, they share another special bond.

After a 14-year-old with autism went missing from his Hyattsville home, Sandra Juarez happened to see the police alert on the internet when taking her son to a Northwest gym.

Juarez said she was about to head into that gym when she noticed the 14-year-old walking out of a store in the area.

Once Juarez realized who it was, she and her son stayed with the teen until his mother arrived, and she also contacted police who were near by. It created a joyous meetup for the two families that have children who are on the spectrum.