WASHINGTON — A 23-year-old veteran, Sgt. Mark Eckenrode of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) died while on duty Monday.

The department said in its release that the death of its officer was non-coronavirus related. The department also did not release the cause of death. But foul play was not said to be the cause of death either.

"MPD regrets to announce that a 23 year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department passed away today after suffering from a medical emergency while on duty that was not COVID-19 related," said the department in its Twitter statement.

The news of Eckenrode's death comes after 20-25 D.C. Police cruisers were seen outside George Washington Hospital. The officers were all there to help support their fallen officer.

Both the D.C. Police's officer union and the Metropolitan Police Department both released Eckenrode's name later in the evening.

Sgt. Eckenrode is survived by his wife and three children.

RELATED: Cleaning up during the coronavirus: 'It's a big risk'

RELATED: DC mayor closes Wharf fish markets after patrons fail to follow social distancing guidelines

RELATED: DC coronavirus updates: 1,000+ COVID-19 cases; District leaders to trim $600M from budget

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.