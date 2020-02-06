Dozens of DC protesters take refuge in residents' homes amid police arrests near Logan Circle

Arrests came as D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the curfew for the District on Monday would be strictly enforced.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of protesters have taken refuge in homes near Logan Circle around 15th and Swann Streets to escape arrests being made in the District after the fourth day of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

People tell WUSA9's Matt Gregory and Ariane Datil that protesters were funneled by police into Swann Street off 15th Street. While residents let protesters into their houses, police were waiting for them to come out. Then allegedly making arrests.

Datil spoke with one man named "Meka" via phone who said that he is among roughly 40 protesters inside a home that could not move back into the streets due to police making arrests. They have been in the house since around 10 p.m. on Monday.

He told Datil that the protesters are spread through the three floors of the home. The people in the home are hoping that they will be safe there until the curfew ends at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Protesters are hungry and scared, according to who Datil spoke with. He believes also that police are in the backyard of one of the homes protesters are at.

The man named "Meka" told WSUA9 that D.C. Police tried to break through the backyard fence and then "tried convincing us that we could leave out the back alley freely.”

The spokesperson for Phil Mendelson, Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia, told WUSA9 that his office would be reaching out to D.C. officials to learn more about what has taken place.

Some protesters in parts of the city watched as D.C. Police made arrests late Monday evening, as crowds of demonstrators dispersed as police continue through the streets into Tuesday.

Law enforcement across the District started moving into parts of D.C. that have been occupied by protesters around 7 p.m. as part of the curfew implemented by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.