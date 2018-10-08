Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll is stepping down effective Sept. 6, Gov. Rick Scott said today.

No reason was given for Carroll's resignation.

In a statement, Scott praised Carroll, saying, "Mike embodies the ideals and mission of the Department of Children and Families and has devoted nearly three decades to improve and change the lives of Florida’s vulnerable children and families."

Carroll served at DCF and its predecessor Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services since January 1990, according to the release. He is the longest-serving DCF secretary in the agency's history.

