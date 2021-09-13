AKRON, Ohio — Five people were killed in an early morning house fire on Linden Avenue in Akron.
The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office tells 3News that three children and two adults died in the home.
Four others were taken from the home to a hospital. Their condition has not been reported.
Akron fire officials responded to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, firefighters reported the single-family home was almost totally engulfed in flames.
No additional details were immediately available. Stay with 3News as we will update this story once additional information is released.
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on July 8, 2021.