HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman and three of her children are dead after a crash in north Harris County on Sunday night. And according to the sheriff's office, the man accused of causing the accident had been pulled over shortly before the deadly accident.

Charges have been filed against 35-year-old Daniel Canada, the driver accused of causing the seven-car crash. Canada is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

"This is a tragedy. It is a situation of, again, a possibly impaired driver who snuffs a family out of existence," Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Herman said the 28-year-old mother was driving westbound on FM 2920 with her three children in the vehicle when they were struck from behind near Gosling Road around 8:30 p.m.

The mother's vehicle was pushed into several others before catching on fire.

She and her 7-month-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Her 5-year-old child was taken to an area hospital but later died. Her 2-year-old was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was placed on life support, but also later died.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled Canada over for speeding about 20 minutes before the crash. The deputy had Canada get out of his vehicle on the I-45 feeder road at Parramatta Lane and briefly detained him.

According to authorities, Canada told the deputy he had marijuana inside his vehicle. The deputy took the marijuana into evidence and told Canada it would be tested and criminal charges could be filed at a later time.

According to HCSO, Canada did not show any outward signs of impairment and he was released.