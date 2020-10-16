x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

News

FHP troopers investigate deadly crash in Ruskin

It happened at US-41 and 11th Avenue NE.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

RUSKIN, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash at US-41 and 11th Avenue Northeast in Ruskin.

It's not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were killed or injured.

Authorities are asking drivers to use caution when passing through that area, where emergency crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter