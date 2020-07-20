Man dies after being pulled from house fire in Polk County

Firefighters did everything they could to save his life.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man died after a fire Sunday night in Haines City.

The fire broke out just before 9:50 p.m. at a home on Peach Court in the Oakland community.

Haines City firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames. They were able to pull 57-year-old Lawrence Williams through a window of the burning home. He was rushed to AdventHealth Heart of Florida, where he died of his injuries.

"Our firefighters bravely did everything they could to save this man's life,"

Fire Chief Jeff Davidson said. "We will keep him, his family and his friends...in our thoughts."

Nobody else was in the house at the time of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

