BARTOW, Fla. - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Joseph Ables, who is accused of killing Highlands County Sheriff's Office Deputy William J. Gentry on May 6.

Ables, 69, faces first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ables said he "blacked out" before allegedly shooting and killing Gentry, adding that he "remembers nothing" of the incident, according to an arrest report.

Ables is accused of of shooting Gentry, 40, multiple times in the face and head after the eight-year veteran responded to his Lake Placid home after a neighbor said he shot and killed her cat.

After speaking with the neighbor, Gentry went to Ables' Baltimore Way home to talk to him.

"Shortly thereafter, assisting deputies on scene as well as witnesses heard what sounded like gunshots," the report said. "Assisting deputies proceeded to the scene from the complainant's residence. At that time the garage door of the residence began to open. Deputies observed a a vehicle running in the garage, and a white male suspect standing near the opened driver's door."

When deputies asked Ables about the shooting, he "dropped his shoulders, lowered his head and sighed in a submissive manner," the report said.

Gentry's body was found at the entrance to the home, the report said.

Prior to the shooting, Gentry discovered that Ables was on supervised felony probation.

"(Ables') drivers license was discovered in the same area in which Deputy Gentry was located, as well as a cellular telephone belonging to Deputy Gentry," the report said.

Ables, who is listed as unemployed and disabled, said he was a Vietnam War veteran who suffers from PTSD, the report said.

