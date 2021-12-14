A total of 10 people were inside at the time of the fire.

DECATUR, Ga. — At least five people are dead, including two young children, following a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department said 10 people were in the home at the time of the fire when they got the call around 12:20 a.m. and said that children were among those inside.

They said four died inside the home, a fifth died once pulled from the structure and three others were transported to area hospitals. Two were treated on scene.

It happened at a home at 1932 Janet Lane in Decatur off Glenwood Road. The fire is being investigated and the cause has not been released.

A woman tells us she lost both of her brothers, her daughter and two young grandchildren. She said one woman who made it out is pregnant.

She identified the victims as Terryona Regular, Regular's 6- and 3-year-old daughters, Angel and Aaliyah and her uncles Timothy Regular and Pedro Conley.

There were 30 firefighters on the scene, they said. Crews first arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

11Alive has crews on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.