DALLAS — Deja Matts, 19, wanted to be a nurse. That's why she was in college.

Her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, was her best friend.

The two died together in Deja's door room Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Abbaney's 2-year-old son Allen was shot in the leg. He survived.

The family wanted WFAA to show video of baby Allen so people could see how cruel the person who did this really is.

“I think it was a coward move. I mean that someone would do something like that. My daughters were fun, uplifting, they had plenty of friends. Nice folks. Know what I'm saying. They took both my daughters,” said Timonthy Matts.

Abbaney did not attend the college.

She drove her sister back to school after a big family get together over the weekend.

She and baby Allen were only going to spend one night there.

"They were just up here. My son had a birthday party and they were all up here and went back and all this happened,” said Matts.

Police did release a 911 call that was made by a student at the college saying there was a bullet hole in her dorm room.

"There is a hole through my wall and there on the other side is a nick in my calendar. It looks like someone shot through the wall and through the calendar."

Police have arrested Abbaney's ex-boyfriend 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith. He faces a charge of capital murder.

The girls’ family says there had been relationship issues but for now, they want the focus to remain on the two sisters who were full of life and love.

