DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old who they believe ran away from home.
The department is asking for help finding 12-year-old Julia Bridges-Lora who was last seen on Saturday at her home on Habitat Circle. Bridges-Lora is described as being about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and a black backpack.
Police haven't released any additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance.
Anyone who believes they know where the child is has been asked to call 911 or, alternatively, the DeKalb Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.