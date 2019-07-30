MINNEAPOLIS — A Delta pilot has been arrested for allegedly showing up to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport under the influence.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning.

The pilot was supposed to fly the route from Minneapolis to San Diego.

Officers at the airport said the pilot looked or acted under the influence, and saw him with an alcoholic beverage prior to take off.

Delta released the following statement:

Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.

The airplane was ultimately flown by another pilot.