CLEARWATER, Fla .— Florida's gubernatorial candidates spoke at a rally led by Rev. Al Sharpton Sunday for Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater. You can watch their speeches in full above.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris King said he was talking about the shooting that killed McGlockton all over the campaign trail. King said he felt personally about the issue because he had three kids. If it would have been him in McGlockton’s place, he said things would have turned out differently.

King said he wanted to repeal Florida’s “stand your ground law.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum also talked about the state’s "stand your ground" law.

"Stand your ground cannot stand in the state of Florida,” Gillum said.

Gwen Graham, also a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said she would repeal the law.

She said that the “stand your ground” law has given criminals permission to murder.

Democratic candidate and former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine said “stand your ground” was a license to kill. Levine rallied against President Donald Trump and other Republicans while he took the stand and took a jab at Governor Rick Scott.

