Demonstrations for Cuba's freedom continue in Tampa for a seventh day

Over 100 people came out on Saturday to demonstration asking for change in Cuba.

TAMPA, Fla — People in Tampa gathered in groups to spread awareness that Cuba needs help.

"Help our people! Our people are dying on the street," Max Montel, who was at the demonstration Saturday said.

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered near Raymond James Stadium along Dale Mabry near MLK chanting for change.

DEMONSTRATIONS CONTINUE FOR CUBA ‼️

Dozens gather at Dale Mabry & MLK calling on President Biden @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/JVWNjStELc — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) July 17, 2021

People explained friends went to Washington, D.C. to continue demonstrations there. For those who couldn't get a ride on one of the buses, they stayed behind and gathered locally in the Tampa area.

"Being out here is super emotional, especially knowing what our families are going through in Cuba," Julissa Orama expressed.

People demonstrating are happy to hear local leaders are taking action, but now they are asking President Biden to help. "We are looking for Biden. We want to know, where is Biden? Where is he now?" Orama stated.

People demonstrating said they will stand outside in the heat passing their message along until Cuba receives help. "Fighting for their liberty. Fighting for their freedom," Orama stated. Until there is change in Cuba, people plan to express their frustrations and sadness locally in the Tampa Bay area.