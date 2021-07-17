Demonstrations for Cuba's freedom continue in Tampa for a seventh day

TAMPA, Fla — People in Tampa gathered in groups to spread awareness that Cuba needs help.
"Help our people! Our people are dying on the street," Max Montel, who was at the demonstration Saturday said.
On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered near Raymond James Stadium along Dale Mabry near MLK chanting for change.
People explained friends went to Washington, D.C. to continue demonstrations there. For those who couldn't get a ride on one of the buses, they stayed behind and gathered locally in the Tampa area.
"Being out here is super emotional, especially knowing what our families are going through in Cuba," Julissa Orama expressed.
People demonstrating are happy to hear local leaders are taking action, but now they are asking President Biden to help. "We are looking for Biden. We want to know, where is Biden? Where is he now?" Orama stated.
People demonstrating said they will stand outside in the heat passing their message along until Cuba receives help. "Fighting for their liberty. Fighting for their freedom," Orama stated. Until there is change in Cuba, people plan to express their frustrations and sadness locally in the Tampa Bay area.
- New catch-and-release measures issued for Tampa Bay due to red tide
- Experts explain how red tide is different this year compared to 2018
- Deputies: Man crashes through St. Pete-Clearwater fencing before boarding Coast Guard aircraft
- Florida among 4 states fueling latest COVID-19 wave as new cases nearly double
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter