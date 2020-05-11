LIVE: Demonstrators close I-94 in Minneapolis in post-election protest march

Organizers said they planned to hold the rally regardless of the election's results to draw attention to issues like racism and use of force by police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Community activists and protest groups marched through downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday evening following Tuesday's historic election, closing portions of freeway in the downtown area.

The rally and march began in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Organizers said they planned to hold the rally regardless of the election's results, looking to draw attention to issues of racism, use of force by police, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect of the economic downturn on low-income Minnesotans and people of color.

"Regardless of who wins, candidates from both parties actively participate in the suppression of the people's voice and have done nothing to limit the power of the police to harass and brutalize us on the streets that we pay for," organizers said in a statement.

Minneapolis police said the march briefly blocked eastbound lanes of I-35W at one point, and later near 3rd and Cedar.

Group crossing over 35W obstructing all eastbound lanes of travel — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) November 5, 2020

About an hour later, the group, estimated in the hundreds, marched onto I-94 near Cedar, blocking traffic in both directions on the freeway.

Hundreds marching onto I-94 as part of an anti-government/anti-Trump rally. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/SxV9R0BGc9 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) November 5, 2020

Members of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar were the among the main organizers, joined by a number of other groups and movements.

Quite a large group gearing up to hit the streets in Minneapolis. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/xQ6B4PUakE — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) November 5, 2020

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is assisting the Minneapolis Police Department in arresting the people who marched onto the highway. According to State Patrol, about 200 people were on I-94 in the Riverside Avenue area.

State Patrol troopers are working with @MinneapolisPD to arrest protestors who entered the freeway near eastbound I-94 and Riverside Avenue. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) November 5, 2020

Crowd of protesters on Interstate 94 in the Riverside Avenue area estimated at about 200 people. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) November 5, 2020

Hundreds of people are gathering in Minneapolis for what some are referring to as an anti-Trump rally and mach as the nation waits for all votes to be counted. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/Z4yUqtb4aF — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) November 5, 2020