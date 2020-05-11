LIVE: Demonstrators close I-94 in Minneapolis in post-election protest march

MINNEAPOLIS — Community activists and protest groups marched through downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday evening following Tuesday's historic election, closing portions of freeway in the downtown area.
The rally and march began in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Organizers said they planned to hold the rally regardless of the election's results, looking to draw attention to issues of racism, use of force by police, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect of the economic downturn on low-income Minnesotans and people of color.
"Regardless of who wins, candidates from both parties actively participate in the suppression of the people's voice and have done nothing to limit the power of the police to harass and brutalize us on the streets that we pay for," organizers said in a statement.
Minneapolis police said the march briefly blocked eastbound lanes of I-35W at one point, and later near 3rd and Cedar.
About an hour later, the group, estimated in the hundreds, marched onto I-94 near Cedar, blocking traffic in both directions on the freeway.
Members of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar were the among the main organizers, joined by a number of other groups and movements.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it is assisting the Minneapolis Police Department in arresting the people who marched onto the highway. According to State Patrol, about 200 people were on I-94 in the Riverside Avenue area.