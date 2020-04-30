TAMPA, Fla. — The first phase of Florida's reopening begins Monday. And, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' order, hospitals, surgery centers and dental offices can begin performing elective procedures, but they must take extra precautions. That includes having personal protective equipment. Even then, it will likely be up to your doctor to decide what procedures to do.

Most of them have only being doing emergency work, but this could mean you'll soon be able get your teeth cleaned again. But think about it, dentists are working in our mouths and near our noses. These are very dangerous places to be if we had the virus.

Dr. Marnie Bauer is taking extra precautions for herself and her patients starting with a questionnaire about any travel or possible exposure.

Then, when the patient arrives at the office, his or her temperature is taken and he or she is sent back to the car to wait so no patients are in the waiting room.

"They wait for a text to be called in because we only want one patient at a time. They go straight to the bathroom and rinse with something called Peroxil. And what that does, it's supposed to lower the viral count," Dr. Bauer explained.

The governor's new order to continue elective procedures includes making sure those places have protective gear on hand. Dr. Bauer and her assistant already do, both wearing an N95 mask, glasses, and a shield. They also have a disposable gown and gloves on. Then, after every procedure, the entire operatory room is sterilized and not used for a couple days.

However, since there are so many extra safety precautions being taken, it's possible some dentists won't be able to take as many patients for routine visits. If you have a dental emergency or any questions or concerns, and need to see your dentist, contact them and they can be the best source of information.

