SEFFNER, Fla. — The right lane of eastbound I-4 remains closed at CR 579/Mango Road (Exit 10) in Seffner due to a depression in the roadway.
Repairs will begin Friday, but the lane is expected to be closed into the evening, possibly longer.
Drivers can expect significant delays on eastbound I-4 approaching and through the CR 579 interchange and may want to consider alternate routes.
Click here for an interactive traffic map from 10Traffic.
