SEFFNER, Fla. — The right lane of eastbound I-4 remains closed at CR 579/Mango Road (Exit 10) in Seffner due to a depression in the roadway.

Repairs will begin Friday, but the lane is expected to be closed into the evening, possibly longer.

Drivers can expect significant delays on eastbound I-4 approaching and through the CR 579 interchange and may want to consider alternate routes.

Click here for an interactive traffic map from 10Traffic.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.