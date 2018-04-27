A 13-year-old brought a loaded handgun to school and left it hidden on campus before staff members were was able to retrieve it, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

The boy, who was not named because of his age, was seen at Dowdell Middle School, 120 Wishing Well Way, by a witness with a handgun in his backpack. He was then seen leaving the gun in a large tractor tire near the school's bike rack.

The witness told school staff, who retrieved a loaded Bersa Thunder .380 semi-automatic handgun. It was turned over to the school resource deputy.

The boy fled the school before he could be arrested, but his mother found him and returned him to campus.

The boy was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and taken to the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assignment.

The investigation is continuing.

