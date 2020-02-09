Deputies: Florida landlord broke into tenant's yard, pushed her and stole Trump flag

The woman who lives at the home told deputies she was bruised a little from getting pushed

TAMPA, Fla — A Florida landlord is accused of breaking into a tenant's yards and stealing her Trump flag.

Pinellas County deputies said Joseph Mazzara, 74, went to the property and pushed the woman who lives there out of the way so he could make his way into the yard. Once he was in the yard, he grabbed their Trump flag and left, according to deputies.

The woman who lives at the home told deputies she was bruised a little from getting pushed by Mazzara and she also had some grease or dirt marks on her from where he touched her.