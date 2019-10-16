LARGO, Fla — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help identifying a porch pirate in Largo.
Deputies say, around 1:51 p.m. on September 30, the man seen in the clip took an Amazon package off the porch of a Largo home.
The Ring security camera, the man can be seen walking up to the front door, looking at the package -- but not taking it. He then turns around and walks back to the front door a second time taking the package.
The man is described as a tall, skinny white man with long curly hair. He wore gray shorts, sandals, and what appeared to be a rosary around his neck.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6355 or email dschafer@pcsonet.com.
